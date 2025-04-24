wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
April 23, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s Collision following Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* ROH World Championship Match Bandido vs. Dralistico
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU
* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* FTR vs. Paragon
* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian
