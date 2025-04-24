wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 4-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s Collision following Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match Bandido vs. Dralistico
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU
* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* FTR vs. Paragon
* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

