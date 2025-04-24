Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s Collision following Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match Bandido vs. Dralistico

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU

* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* FTR vs. Paragon

* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian