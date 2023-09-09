Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Collision following Friday’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti

* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe

* TBS Championship Open Challenge: Kris Statlander vs. TBA

* Bullet Club Gold vs. Gravity, Metalik, Aerostar & Dios Del Inframundo

* We’ll hear from Saraya & Ruby Soho

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson