Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

September 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 9-9-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Collision following Friday’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti
* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin
* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe
* TBS Championship Open Challenge: Kris Statlander vs. TBA
* Bullet Club Gold vs. Gravity, Metalik, Aerostar & Dios Del Inframundo
* We’ll hear from Saraya & Ruby Soho
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

