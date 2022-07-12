wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Dark
This week’s episode of AEW Dark will feature a special two-match lineup, and the updated card is online. AEW has announced the following card for next week’s show, which airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Shota Umino
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
Watch the #AEW All-Atlantic Championship title match between @BASTARDPAC (champion) vs @njpwglobal star @Shooter_us at @RevProUK, on #AEWDark (https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB) THIS Tuesday & highlights on #AEWDynamite Wednesday at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gCbz6VW9p0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2022
On a special #AEWDark TOMORROW, we will have #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 vs. @miyu_tjp in an #AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match at @tjpw2013 Summer Sun Princess! Tune in at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/4MRlYomWAQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2022
