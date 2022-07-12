Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Dark

This week’s episode of AEW Dark will feature a special two-match lineup, and the updated card is online. AEW has announced the following card for next week’s show, which airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Shota Umino

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita