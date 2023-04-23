wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 23, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Dynamite following Saturday night’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:
* Pillars Tournament Final: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kenny Omega
* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole
* We’ll hear from Tony Khan
More Trending Stories
- WWE Draft Graphic Reveals All Main Roster Superstars Who Are Eligible
- Jim Ross Recalls Trying To Sign RVD In 1997, RVD Refusing To Put Over Road Dogg
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’