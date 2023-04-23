Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Dynamite following Saturday night’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* Pillars Tournament Final: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kenny Omega

* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole

* We’ll hear from Tony Khan