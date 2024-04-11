wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

April 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 4-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following updated lineup was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Jay White vs. Matt Sydal
* Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds
* Cool Hand Ang vs. Zak Knight

