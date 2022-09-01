Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage following tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor) vs. Dark Order (Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

* Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz

* Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall

* Mark Henry has a sit-down interview with Jade Cargill and Athena