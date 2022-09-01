wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage following tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor) vs. Dark Order (Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)
* Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz
* Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall
* Mark Henry has a sit-down interview with Jade Cargill and Athena

