Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has a four-match card set for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods
* Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy
* Ethan Page vs. Danhausen
* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

