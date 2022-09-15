wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has a four-match card set for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods
* Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy
* Ethan Page vs. Danhausen
* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
