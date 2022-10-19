Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

An updated card has been announced for this week’s AEW Rampage following Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Ari Daivari

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

If The Acclaimed win, they get their trademark for scissoring back.

* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

* RUSH vs. 10