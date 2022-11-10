Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Bandido vs. RUSH

* Jungle Boy confronts Christian Cage & Luchasaurus