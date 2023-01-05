wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 1-6-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage following AEW Dynamite. You can see the card for the show, which airs Friday on TNT, below:

* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins
* Perro Peligroso vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from the House Of Black

