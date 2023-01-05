Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage following AEW Dynamite. You can see the card for the show, which airs Friday on TNT, below:

* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins

* Perro Peligroso vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from the House Of Black