wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage following AEW Dynamite. You can see the card for the show, which airs Friday on TNT, below:
* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins
* Perro Peligroso vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from the House Of Black
