wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 18, 2023
AEW has an updated card for this week’s Rampage following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia
* ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry vs. Ethan Page
* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack
* Jade Cargill & Leila Grey in action
* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston
