Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage following Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura
* Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

