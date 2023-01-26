wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage following Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura
* Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA
