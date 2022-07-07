Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card for this week’s Rampage after tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Gates of Agony vs. Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston

* Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

* Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. TBA