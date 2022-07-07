wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for this week’s Rampage after tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Gates of Agony vs. Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston
* Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese
* Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999