Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this week’s Rampage after tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Gates of Agony vs. Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston
* Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese
* Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. TBA

