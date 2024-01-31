wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
ROH has announced more matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. The following matches are official for the show, which airs Thursday night:
* ROH World Tag Team Title Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor
* Four Corner Survival Match: Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Lee Johnson
* The Righteous vs. The Infantry
* Ethan Page vs. Slim J
* Aaron Solo vs. Dalton Castle
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Angelico & Serpentico vs. TBA
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA