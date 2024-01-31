Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced more matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. The following matches are official for the show, which airs Thursday night:

* ROH World Tag Team Title Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor

* Four Corner Survival Match: Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Lee Johnson

* The Righteous vs. The Infantry

* Ethan Page vs. Slim J

* Aaron Solo vs. Dalton Castle

* Billie Starkz vs. TBA

* Angelico & Serpentico vs. TBA

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA