Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced that Josh Woods will face John Walters on Thursday’s show, while Marina Shafir will take on Angelica Risk. Plus, Cole Karter will take on an unnamed opponent.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on HonorClub, is:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy vs. Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, & Darius Martin

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Metalik

* Josh Woods vs. John Walters

* Cole Karter vs. TBA

* Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk