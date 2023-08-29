wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV
Ring of Honor has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced that Josh Woods will face John Walters on Thursday’s show, while Marina Shafir will take on Angelica Risk. Plus, Cole Karter will take on an unnamed opponent.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on HonorClub, is:
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy vs. Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, & Darius Martin
* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Metalik
* Josh Woods vs. John Walters
* Cole Karter vs. TBA
* Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk
Two former #ROH Pure Champions go head to head as "The Technical Beast" @WoodsIsTheGoods takes on the returning @HJohnWalters THIS THURSDAY!
Watch Thursday night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/xFmWp6De2z
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Talks Dixie Carter Being Involved in TNA Storylines, Lack Of Logic With Main Event Mafia
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan Is Over His Head With AEW
- Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services
- CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Both Suspended From AEW