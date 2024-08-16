wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Emergence
TNA has an updated card for Emergence following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 30th and airs live on TNA+:
* TNA World Championship Iron Man Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander
* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. Two More TBA
* Matt Cardona vs. PCO
* Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich
