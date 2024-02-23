wrestling / News

Updated Card For TNA No Surrender 2024

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA No Surrender Image Credit: TNA

TNA has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNA+:

Main Card

* TNA World Championship No Surrender Match: Moose vs. Alex Shelley
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Decay vs. MK Ultra
* TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young
* Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch
* PCO vs. Kon

Countdown to No Surrender Pre-Show

* Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* The Rascalz vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey

