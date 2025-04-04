Updated Card For TNA Rebellion 2025

TNA has announced an updated card for TNA Rebellion. You can see the lineup below for the April 27th PPV in Los Angeles, which airs live on PPV and TNA+.

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard

* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. More TBA

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth