wrestling / News

Updated Card For TNA Rebellion 2025

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Rebellion WT Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced an updated card for TNA Rebellion. You can see the lineup below for the April 27th PPV in Los Angeles, which airs live on PPV and TNA+.

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard
* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. More TBA
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Rebellion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading