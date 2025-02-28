wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Sacrifice
TNA has an updated card for Sacrifice following Thursday’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on March 14th and airs live on TNA+:
* TNA X Division Championship Ladder Match: Moose vs. Jeff Hardy
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade
* Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah & Two TBA vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz
* Nic Nemeth returns
