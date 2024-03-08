Updated Card For TNA Sacrifice 2024

TNA has an updated lineup for Sacrifice following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Friday from Windsor, Ontario live on TNA+:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Moose vs. Eric Young

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jody Threat

* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Kon

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander

* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

* Mustafa Ali & Good Hands vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Kevin Knight

* Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-Show Match: The Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain