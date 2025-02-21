Updated Card For TNA Sacrifice

TNA has an updated card for Sacrifice following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on March 14th and airs live on TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade

* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz

* Nic Nemeth returns