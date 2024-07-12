wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Slammiversary 2024
July 11, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has an updated card for Slammiversary 2024 after this week’s episode of Impact. You can check out the card below for the show, which takes place on July 26th and airs live on TNA+ and PPV:
* TNA World Championship Elimination Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey
* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Francis vs. PCO
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards vs. SpitFire
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Stephanie Vaquer’s Decision To Join WWE Over AEW
- The Godfather Shares Where He Got The Girls To Be Part Of His Entrance
- Jake Roberts Recalls Promoters Being Blind To Vince McMahon Taking WWE National
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans