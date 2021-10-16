Updated Card For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite following Friday’s Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on a special night tomorrow on TNT:

* AAA Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. Masked Tag Team

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan

* Reveal of AEW Full Gear Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets