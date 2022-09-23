wrestling / News
Updated Card For Tomorrow’s Impact Victory Road
September 22, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Victory Road takes place on Friday, and an updated card is available after tonight’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on Impact! Plus:
* Barbed Wire Massacre: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin
* Pick Your Poison: Jordynne Grace vs. Max the Impaler
* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Delirious
* X-Division Triple Threat Revolver Match: Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid vs. Alex Zayne vs. Mia Yim vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus vs. Yuya Uemura
* Josh Alexander, Heath Miller & Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards & The OGK
* Gisele Shaw vs Mickie James
* Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Vincent & PCO
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho Announces Withdrawal From 1PW Show Due to Broken Nose, Undergoing Surgery
- Ronda Rousey Thinks WWE’s ‘White Rabbit’ Angle Is the Return of Bray Wyatt
- AEW World Title Match Set For Tuesday Night Dynamite In October, Head-to-Head With WWE NXT
- Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Grand Slam Rampage Taping