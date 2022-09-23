Updated Card For Tomorrow’s Impact Victory Road

Impact Victory Road takes place on Friday, and an updated card is available after tonight’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on Impact! Plus:

* Barbed Wire Massacre: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

* Pick Your Poison: Jordynne Grace vs. Max the Impaler

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Delirious

* X-Division Triple Threat Revolver Match: Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid vs. Alex Zayne vs. Mia Yim vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus vs. Yuya Uemura

* Josh Alexander, Heath Miller & Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards & The OGK

* Gisele Shaw vs Mickie James

* Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Vincent & PCO