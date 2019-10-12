Updated Card For Tomorrow’s MLW: Fusion

– MLW has an updated card for Saturday’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The full card is below for the show, which airs on BeIN Sports:

* Title vs. Title Match: MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Crash Heavyweight Champion Rey Horus

* Oráculo vs. Black Danger vs. Ricky Marvin.

Also appearing: MJF and Richard Holliday, Salina de la Renta, Brian Pillman Jr. and more