wrestling / News
Updated Card For Tomorrow’s MLW: Fusion
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW has an updated card for Saturday’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The full card is below for the show, which airs on BeIN Sports:
* Title vs. Title Match: MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Crash Heavyweight Champion Rey Horus
* Oráculo vs. Black Danger vs. Ricky Marvin.
Also appearing: MJF and Richard Holliday, Salina de la Renta, Brian Pillman Jr. and more
More Trending Stories
- Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It