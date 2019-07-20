wrestling / News
Updated Card For Tonight’s ROH TV Taping
– ROH has an updated card for tonight’s TV taping in New York City. The show will be the first TV taping that will stream exclusively for HonorClub members.
The card is:
* ROH Championship Match: Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal
* ROH World Tag Team Title Match Match: Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes (match will stream live for Honorclub subscribers)
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Dragon Lee
* Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King & Flip Gordon vs. Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & PJ Black
