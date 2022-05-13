wrestling / News
Updated Card For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: RK-Bro, Butch In Action, RAW Stars In Dark Match
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has updated the lineup for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Check out the updated card below:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to appear.
* Kofi Kingston vs. Butch.
Locally advertised is Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley in a dark match to take place off-air.
