Updated Card For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: RK-Bro, Butch In Action, RAW Stars In Dark Match

WWE has updated the lineup for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Check out the updated card below:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to appear.

* Kofi Kingston vs. Butch.

Locally advertised is Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley in a dark match to take place off-air.