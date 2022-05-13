wrestling / News

Updated Card For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: RK-Bro, Butch In Action, RAW Stars In Dark Match

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has updated the lineup for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Check out the updated card below:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to appear.
* Kofi Kingston vs. Butch.

Locally advertised is Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley in a dark match to take place off-air.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading