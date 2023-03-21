WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 39 following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd in Inglewood, California and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

* WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Three More Teams TBA

* WrestleMania Showcase Match: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

* Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul