Updated Card For Wrestlemania 39

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bianca Belair Asuka Wrestlemania Image Credit: WWE

After tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, three matches are confirmed for Wrestlemania 39 in April. The event happens on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

