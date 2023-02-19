Updated Card For Wrestlemania 39

After tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, three matches are confirmed for Wrestlemania 39 in April. The event happens on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka