Updated Card For WrestleMania 41
March 31, 2025
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 41 following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the two-night show, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:
Night One
* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Night Undetermined
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
* World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair
* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair
* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles
* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
