Updated Card For WrestleMania 41

WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 41 following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the two-night show, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

Night One

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Night Undetermined

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

* World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton