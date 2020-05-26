Updated Card For WWE Backlash

WWE has an updated card for Backlash following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full updated card of announced matches below for the show.

Backlash takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

* Edge vs. Randy Orton