wrestling / News
Updated Card for WWE Bash in Berlin
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Bash in Berlin following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 31st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Randy Orton
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens
* Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk
* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan
