Updated Card For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 4th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

* John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

* Kickoff Show Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh