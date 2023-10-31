wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Crown Jewel
October 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 4th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair
* John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
* Kickoff Show Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh
More Trending Stories
- Update on When Performers Are Being Told About Creative Plans in AEW
- Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Details Recent Health Issues, Gives An Update On His Condition
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos