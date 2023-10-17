wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Crown Jewel
October 16, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on November 4th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Mami puts the Women's World Championship on the line in a Fatal 5-Way Match at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/7vTXqVHTrw
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2023
