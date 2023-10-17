Updated Card For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has an updated lineup for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on November 4th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez