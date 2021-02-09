Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full card thus far below for the show, which airs on February 21st and airs live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Lacey Evans (w/Ric Flair)