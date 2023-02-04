wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Three TBA
* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. One More TBA
More Trending Stories
- Latest Health Update On Daughters of Jay Briscoe, More Improvement Shown
- Dax Harwood Gives Final Response to Road Dogg’s Comments About Him, Says His Priorities Are Straight
- New Details On Mood Backstage At Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Not At Show
- Details On Plans For Intercontinental Title At WWE Wrestlemania 39 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)