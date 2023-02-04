Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Three TBA

* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. One More TBA