Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

* Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley also appears set for the show, though WWE has not officially announced it. A contract signing between the two is set for next week’s Raw.