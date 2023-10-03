Updated Card For WWE Fastlane

WWE has an updated lineup for Fastlane following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on October 7th from Indianapolis, Indiana live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

* John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

* The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Additionally, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar challenged the Street Profits And Bobby Lashley to a match on tonight’s Smackdown for the PPV. That match has yet to be confirmed.