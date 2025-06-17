Updated Card For WWE Night of Champions

WWE has an updated card for Night of Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 28th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Jey Uso OR Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn OR Randy Orton

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka OR Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez OR Jade Cargill

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. A.J. Styles