wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Night of Champions
May 12, 2023
WWE has an updated card for WWE Night of Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the PPV, which airs live on May 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
