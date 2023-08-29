Updated Card For WWE Payback

WWE has an updated lineup for Payback after this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 2nd in Pitttsburgh, Pennsylvania and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Steel City Street Fight: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

* Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

* LA Knight vs. The Miz

* The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Cody Rhodes