Updated Card For WWE Payback

WWE has an updated lineup for Payback after this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 2nd in Pitttsburgh, Pennsylvania and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus