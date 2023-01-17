Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, 19 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 More TBD

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

* Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight