Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, 23 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, 27 More TBD