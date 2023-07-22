Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on August 5th fromDetroit, Michigan and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar