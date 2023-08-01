Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on August 5th from Detroit, Michigan and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

* SummerSlam Battle Royal: Sheamus, LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis, Chad Gable, 14 more TBA

* MMA Rules Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

* Logan Paul vs. Ricochet