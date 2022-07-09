wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Summerslam
WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits.
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
* Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
