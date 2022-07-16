wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Summerslam
July 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits.
Special Referee: Jeff Jarrett
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
* Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
More Trending Stories
- Note on the Backstage Plans For Cora Jade’s Recent Heel Turn On NXT 2.0
- More On WWE Possibly Changing RAW To A TV-14 Program, Note On Who Made Decision
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star