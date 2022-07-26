Updated Card For WWE Summerslam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

Special Referee: Jeff Jarrett

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

* No Disqualifications Match: The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

* Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

* Logan Paul vs. The Miz

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Riddle