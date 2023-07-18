wrestling / News

Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Summerslam 2023 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on August 5th fromDetroit, Michigan and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

