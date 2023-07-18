wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on August 5th fromDetroit, Michigan and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
More Trending Stories
- New Details On Don Callis Altercation At AAA Triplemania Press Conference
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)